Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Top Handle
Saint Laurent
Small Sac De Jour Tote With Strap
$975.00
$780.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Real Real
Need a few alternatives?
Saint Laurent
Small Sac De Jour Tote With Strap
BUY
$780.00
$975.00
The Real Real
Coach
Heart Bag In Regenerative Leather
BUY
$227.00
$325.00
Coach
Whistles
Payton Satin Top Handle Bag
BUY
$149.00
$249.00
Whistles
Whistles
Payton Satin Grab Bag
BUY
£79.00
£125.00
John Lewis
More from Saint Laurent
Saint Laurent
Monogram Leather Belt
BUY
$640.00
Farfetch
Saint Laurent
Oversized Jacket In Pinstripe
BUY
$5475.00
Saint Laurent
Saint Laurent
Double Breasted Jacket
BUY
$4825.00
Saint Laurent
Saint Laurent
Single Breasted Tube Blazer
BUY
$3495.00
Saint Laurent
More from Top Handle
Saint Laurent
Small Sac De Jour Tote With Strap
BUY
$780.00
$975.00
The Real Real
Coach
Heart Bag In Regenerative Leather
BUY
$227.00
$325.00
Coach
Whistles
Payton Satin Top Handle Bag
BUY
$149.00
$249.00
Whistles
Whistles
Payton Satin Grab Bag
BUY
£79.00
£125.00
John Lewis
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted