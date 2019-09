Caboodles

Small Rectangular Caboodles Makeup Case

$9.00 $6.99

Buy Now Review It

At Bando

You know all those lipsticks and chapsticks and makeup brushes that are floating around in the bottom of your bag? Fish ‘em out and put ‘em in this handy little Caboodle! It’s not much bigger than a wallet and can hold all that stuff you usually have to dig around for. You can even put pencils or jewelry or Cheez-Its in it. Anything is possible!