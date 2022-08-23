Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Far & Away
Small Plates (4 Piece Set)
£59.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Far & Away
More from Far & Away
Far & Away
Cork Bundle
BUY
£89.00
£95.00
Far & Away
Far & Away
Cork Trivets
BUY
£24.00
Far & Away
Far & Away
Cork Placemats
BUY
£59.00
Far & Away
Far & Away
Cork Coasters
BUY
£12.00
Far & Away
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted