Gucci

Small/medium Pet Collar

$530.00

Buy Now Review It

At Gucci

Style ‎692943 2ZR0G 1000 Introduced as a part of the Guccl Love Parade collection, symbols and materials intrinsically linked to the House appear in the new pets' collection. This collar is crafted from animal-free raw materials from primarily sustainable, renewable and bio-based sources. The black Demetra animal accessory is completed by a mini Interlocking G detail. Black Demetra—crafted from animal-free raw materials that are primarily from sustainable, renewable, and bio-based sources Mini Interlocking G Loop detail for leash Buckle closure This item is compatible with small/medium leashes. Width: 2cm Made in Italy Print