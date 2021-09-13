Nunoo

Small Honey Teddy Yellow

£59.53

Buy Now Review It

At Núnoo

The teddy material is back! And this time it is our small Honey who is covered in it, and you can even choose between four different colors, so there is a bag for every taste. The teddy material makes the small Honey bag cute, but gives a unique look at the same time, due to the fluffy design. The small Honey bag are able contain your wallet, mobile, keys and some extra of your most important things. Therefor it's both perfect for everyday use, but also for evenings out! You can wear it for any occasion, as it fits perfectly on all occasions and will only add extra charm to your outfit.