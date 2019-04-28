Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorKitchen
Sagaform

Small Herb Pot

$25.00
At Saks Fifth Avenue
Designed by Pascal Charmolu, this pot keeps your flowers, herbs or vegetables fresh longer. Simply fill with water and watch nature happen. Convenient opening for watering. Stoneware. 5"W X 5"H X 3"D. Hand wash. Imported.
Featured in 1 story
A Gift Guide For The Mom Who Wants Nothing At All
by Amanda Randone