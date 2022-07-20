Comme Des Garçons Play

Small Heart T-shirt

£80.00

At Liberty London

Editor's Notes Comme des Garçons PLAY’s instantly recognisable, heart logo is printed at the chest of this cotton t-shirt. Comme des Garçons PLAY creates well-tailored wardrobe basics – often the brand’s ubiquitous heart-with-eyes logo patch can be spotted peeping from the piece. This short-sleeve t-shirt is cut from cotton in a crew-neck style. The heart logo appears at the chest - pair with rolled-up chinos and white sneakers. Read less Features Short-sleeve t-shirt Crew-neck Gold heart logo at chest Relaxed fit Composition & Care 100% Cotton Hand wash or dry clean only About Comme Des Garçons Play Instantly recognisable the world over, Comme des Garçons PLAY’s red heart-with-eyes logo was created by Polish artist Filip Pagowski. PLAY launched in 2002 and is designed by Comme des Garçons founder Rei Kawakubo. Snubbing traditional fashion seasons, the label produces playful, often logo-adorned ready-to-wear, alongside sought-after collaborations with other artists and creatives.