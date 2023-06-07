Reetsing

Small Grow Tent For Aerogarden

Mini Grow Tent for aerogarden,hydroponics growing system indoor grow tent,17.7"x12.2"x20.4"High Reflective Mylar for Hydroponics Indoor Plant. Which fits most indoor hydroponic equipment,small grow tent with areogarden,Grow tents are great tents for indoor hydroponic growing, allowing you to grow the plants you want all year round, and are designed specifically for sky gardens to fit anywhere in your home. Hydroponic Mylar Grow Tent blocks all light from escaping and is lined with 100%-reflective mylar to boost the output efficiency of your setup, No need for additional flaps or tape. Easy to install：our grow tents are easy to install and come with an instruction manual. It reflects + blocks the light from the areogarden, very perfect mini grow tent. Easy to see：our easy-to-access door zippers open smoothly, effectively blocking harsh glare and preventing cats and other pets from eating your plants.