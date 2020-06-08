Lisa Marie Fernandez for Target

Small Gingham Tie-strap Dress

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

The flowy, sweeping silhouette makes the Small Gingham Tie-Strap Dress from Lisa Marie Fernandez an essential for evenings perusing the city or sunny days strolling through beach towns. A midi length lends a hint of ethereal style, enlivened by the tiered design for a cheerful, feminine look. The tie shoulders add another touch of femme-forward style, complementing the self tie belt and its added shape to the silhouette. Small ruffles adorn the neckline and each tier of the skirt for another hint of dimension and sweet flair, and you’ll love the discreet functionality of double welt side pockets.With a well-earned international cult following, designer Lisa Marie Fernandez brings her signature bohemian-chic style to Target for this limited-edition dress collection. Each piece is effortlessly glamorous and endlessly versatile for the beach, big city and everything in between.