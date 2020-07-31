United States
Urbansize
Small Floating Dressing Table White
$251.80
100% solid beech Available in all white or oak top Matt white paint finish Oak top (variation) is finished in a light oil to keep the oak looking as natural as possible One spacious drawer that looks like two drawers from the outside H-shaped wooden insert provided to help keep all your make up/jewellery perfectly organised, Marie Kondo style! Fitting the dressing table to your wall is super simple and we provide the fittings.