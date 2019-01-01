Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Fitness Favorites from Steve Doss
Filson
Small Duffel Bag
$350.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Tortuga
Homebase Duffle Case
$225.00
$135.00
from
Tortuga
BUY
Herschel Supply Co.
Sutton Duffel Bag
$70.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Away
The Insider Packing Cubes
$45.00
from
Away
BUY
LeSportsac
Global Weekender
$130.00
$64.98
from
LeSportsac
BUY
More from Filson
Filson
Medium Dry Duffle Bag In Green
$160.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
Filson
Rolling Carry-on
$545.00
from
Filson
BUY
Filson
Men's Dog Lead
$50.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Filson
Wheeled Carry-on
$545.00
from
Revolve
BUY
More from Travel
elago
Airpods Silicone Duo Case
$12.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Titanker
Anti-theft Bike Lock Chain
$13.99
$10.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Patagonia
Black Hole 90l Duffel
$149.00
$111.99
from
Backcountry
BUY
Smilenut
Folding Travel Hangers (12-pack)
$11.48
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted