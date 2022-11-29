Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Top Handle
Elleme
Small Dimple Moon Shoulder Bag
£375.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Farfetch
Need a few alternatives?
Elleme
Small Dimple Moon Shoulder Bag
BUY
£375.00
Farfetch
Cult Gaia
Cult Gaia Hera Nano Shoulder Bag
BUY
$321.00
$428.00
Shopbop
By Far
Fran Chocolate Patent Leather Bag
BUY
$399.00
$570.00
Shopbop
Jacquemus
Le Chiquito Noeud Satchel
BUY
$715.00
Shopbop
More from Elleme
Elleme
Baozi Puffer Bag
BUY
£239.23
£341.76
Bloomingdale's
Elleme
Baozi Puffer Shoulder Bag
BUY
$276.50
$395.00
Bloomingdale's
Elleme
Green Madeleine Leather Mini Bag
BUY
£395.00
Browns
Elleme
Bazoi Shearling Wool Tote
BUY
£405.00
Farfetch
More from Top Handle
Elleme
Small Dimple Moon Shoulder Bag
BUY
£375.00
Farfetch
Cult Gaia
Cult Gaia Hera Nano Shoulder Bag
BUY
$321.00
$428.00
Shopbop
By Far
Fran Chocolate Patent Leather Bag
BUY
$399.00
$570.00
Shopbop
Jacquemus
Le Chiquito Noeud Satchel
BUY
$715.00
Shopbop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted