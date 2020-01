Smartielidsonthebeac

Small Colour Wheel Created From Beach Plastic

Totally bespoke item. This colour wheel is not the one you will receive. Yours will include a smartie lid with your initial on it, a bit of lego and various bit of microplastic collected from the beaches of Cornwall. Message me with any thoughts you have about creating your individual wheel. It is in a boxframe to protect it and it measures 23x23cm overall. Please note this is my smallest colour wheel.