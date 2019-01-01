Search
Products fromShopJewelryEarrings
Laura Lombardi

Small Circle Earrings

$40.00
At Laura Lombardi
Small circular post earrings. 24kt Gold plated mixed metal earrings, surgical steel post. Earrings measure 5mm in diameter. Sold as a pair.
Featured in 1 story
What Exactly Is Color Drenching?
by Georgia Murray