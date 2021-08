JW Anderson

Small Chain Lid Basket Bag

£1150.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

It's a chain reaction. Made from wicker and calf leather and boasting gold-tone chain-link detail, this shoulder bag is an instant favourite. We're on a journey with JW Anderson's inspiration. Highlights beige/pecan brown two-tone design woven wicker design adjustable shoulder strap single top handle chain-link detailing foldover top magnetic fastening main compartment gold-tone hardware