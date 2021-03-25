Tuumee

Small Ceramic Vase, Set Of 3

$28.99

3 Different colors and shapes, Perfect to decorate your space and add modern flavor. Designed to be used as a decor accent, they work great with flowers or artificial flowers Perfect for adding a decorative touch to any room. Exquisite coffee table or side table. Suitable for everyday use, weddings, activities, aromatherapy, spa, aura, meditation. Size: 6H x 3W inches (15.5H x 7.5 W cm)；5⅓H x 3½W inches (13.5H x 9 W cm)；3H x 4⅓W inches (7.5H x 11W cm); Securely Gifted Package. For whatever reason (defection, accidental damage, non-satisfaction), We do provide 100% Satisfaction Guarantee , pls don’t hesitate to contact us via email and your will be responded within 24 hours with a satisfied solution. Feature: All the flower wares are made of Jingdezhen native China clay, which is fired at 1320 degrees Celsius and we have many years of experience in making ceramics.so we can make sure the stable of glaze color, bright and never fading. The design is Simple but durable. Function: Room/home decor accessories, creative vase decor gifts for birthday, Christmas, wedding or centerpiece, cool crafts collection for dad, mom, girl, lady, women or vase lovers/enthusiast. Package guarantee and broken compensation promise: 1. All of our ceramic vases are packed with customer Styrofoam and shockproof box to prevent broken in the long shipping way. 2.If you receive the product with broken, please take the photo for proof and send it to us within 24 hours after you receive the parcel. We will response to you and arrange the second shipping or refund very soon. 3.We ‘re always here to help you, please contact us if you interesting or have any question about our product.