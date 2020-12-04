Sullivans

Small Ceramic Vase Set

$34.99

This set of three petite, multi-colored ceramic vases work as the perfect accent set for any Christmas theme this season, and are even great for gift giving The elegant, yet simplistic look will be sure to add some rustic charm to your mantel, tabletop, shelf, or along-side your favorite holiday décor pieces These sturdy ceramic vases are built to endure many holidays and can be used year-round These vases are perfect to display your favorite seasonal dry or faux florals and greenery pieces, but not recommended for fresh flowers and water Each vase varies in size measuring at 3"L x 3"W x 5"H, 3"L x 3"W x 7. 5"H, and 3"L x 3"W x 10"H