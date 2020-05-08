Elsa Peretti for Tiffany and Co.

Small Bone Cuff

$475.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tiffany & Co

This special edition Elsa Peretti® Bone cuff design celebrates the icon’s 50th anniversary and Peretti’s love of color. Powerfully feminine with an effortless ease, the groundbreaking design was first introduced in the 1970s. Reimagined in a vibrant red hue with a “special edition” inscription on the inside, the Bone cuff’s sublime beauty and sensuous contours become one with the body. Red finish over copper Motif size, small 43 mm wide For the right wrist Wrist size, medium Designed to be worn alone or as a pair Original designs copyrighted by Elsa Peretti