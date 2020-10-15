United States
Urban Outfitters
Small Bamboo Lidded Container
$8.00
At Urban Outfitters
Product Sku: 56779762; Color Code: 034 Store snacks, spices and more in this lidded container, made from bamboo with a silicone gasket to keep the lid held securely. Exclusively available at Urban Outfitters. Content + Care - Bamboo fiber, silicone - Food safe - Dishwasher safe - Not microwave or oven safe - Imported Size - 16.91 oz - Dimensions: 5.16”l x 2.36”w