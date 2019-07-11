Baby Brezza

Small Baby Food Maker Set

$129.99 $97.00

The baby brezza one step baby food maker complete brings healthy, homemade baby food to your table in just minutes. Its one-of-a-kind, patented features take the hassle out of creating delicious, wholesome purees for your baby by automatically blending food after steaming! The bowl has a 3 cup capacity, great for either making a quick meal or cooking several portions at once. The removable water tank makes filling and cleaning a cinch. With the baby brezza one step baby food maker complete, making homemade baby food is truly a breeze! Baby brezza one step baby food maker complete also comes with three reusable feeding and storage pouches, as well as an easy-to-use funnel that makes baby brezza baby food pouches the easiest to fill. 1 Year Limited Warranty.