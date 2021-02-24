NOMA

Small Air Purifier With True Hepa Filter

$149.99

Buy Now Review It

TRUE HEPA AIR FILTRATION: Filters your air down to 0.3 microns with an additional washable pre-filter that assists in extending the performance and life of the True HEPA filter. IONIZER SWITCH: When the ionizer is turned on, voltage is applied to a series of built-in needles, creating negatively charged ions. These negative ions attach to positively charged particles which are more easily trapped by your air purifier. 3 SPEED SETTINGS: Three adjustable air purification speed settings are available. The lowest setting is extremely quiet and perfect for nighttime. You are also able to set three auto-shut off time modes of 2 hours, 4 hours, and 8 hours EASY TOUCH TECHNOLOGY: With “Secret-Until-Lit” technology the control panel lights are clear and bright when on and invisible when off, creating a beautiful streamlined design. The control panel lights are also dimmable for evenings and nighttime PERFECT FOR SMALL SPACES: Built for small spaces of 100 sq. ft., making our purifier perfect for bedrooms, offices, kid’s rooms, and dens