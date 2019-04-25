SLYPNOS

Slypnos Height Adjustable Standing Desk Converter Sit To Stand Up Desk Riser

Description: Get your work done comfortably with SLYPNOS pneumatic height adjustable standing desk! This standing desk tray is height adjustable, from 4.5 ” to 15.5”, which controlled by gas spring and can be operated easily just by pushing a handle down your right hand side. The gas spring withstands 50,000 times fatigue testing, which is exceedingly safe and durable for long-lasting use. Standing desk will create a healthier working environment by allowing you to keep moving throughout the day. Start using this stand desk tray and prepare to say goodbye to neck or shoulder pain for good! Kindly Note: 1.All dimensions are measured manually with a possible deviation of 0.4 in. 2.It is recommended to lift and adjust the desk with two hands, one on each side. 3.Make sure the cables to the monitors are long enough when you raise the desk so that the monitor won’t get tugged off the side and fall to the floor. Product Specifications: Material: MDF- steel Desk dimensions: 25 in W × 18 in D ( 64 cm W × 45.5 cm D) Overall dimensions: 25 in W × 18 in D × 4.5-15.5 in H ( 64 cm W × 45.5 cm D × 12-40 cm H ) Keyboard tray dimensions: 25 in W x 10.5 in D (64 cm W x 27 cm D) Net weight: 34 lbs (15.5 Kg) Product Highlights: 1. Wide tray for keyboard and mouse 2. 12 height adjustment levels 3. Smooth and stable dual gas spring motion 4. Single handle bar for easier adjustment 5. Soft wrist rest --provides a comfortable place to rest your wrists, a great deterrentof theonset of carpal tunnel syndrome 6. Built-in cup holder allows easy access to cups and beverages and prevents spills when adjusting the desk 7. Embedded groove down the front holds mobile phones, tablets and pens in place 8. Anti-slip TPR pads protect your desktop or surface from scratches 9. Desktop moves straight up and down within its own footprint