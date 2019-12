Anthropologie

Slub Velvet Elowen Chair

$448.00 $237.97

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Featuring plush velvet upholstery, polished brass legs and a plump silhouette worth sinking into, this design recalls a vintage Italian classic, crafted to accommodate guests over lingering dinners. This slimmed-down version features an armless profile and a back brass handle. For ordering assistance and more, please <a href="