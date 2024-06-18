Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
James Perse
Slub Cotton-jersey T-shirt
$196.00
$98.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Need a few alternatives?
James Perse
Slub Cotton-jersey T-shirt
BUY
$98.00
$196.00
Net-A-Porter
Rollas Jeans
Phoebe Tonkin Dallas Vest
BUY
$89.97
$149.95
Surfstitch
By Anthropologie
Satin Baby Tee
BUY
$88.00
Anthropologie
Saint Art
Elliot Cami
BUY
$135.00
Saint Art
More from James Perse
James Perse
Gathered Linen Midi Dress
BUY
$259.47
$518.94
Net-A-Porter
James Perse
Double Strap Shearling Slide
BUY
$350.00
James Perse
James Perse
Little Boy Tee
BUY
$80.00
Revolve
James Perse
Sheer Slub Crew Neck Tee
BUY
$85.00
Shopbop
More from Tops
James Perse
Slub Cotton-jersey T-shirt
BUY
$98.00
$196.00
Net-A-Porter
Rollas Jeans
Phoebe Tonkin Dallas Vest
BUY
$89.97
$149.95
Surfstitch
By Anthropologie
Satin Baby Tee
BUY
$88.00
Anthropologie
Saint Art
Elliot Cami
BUY
$135.00
Saint Art
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted