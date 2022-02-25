SLSON

2 Pack Collapsible Dog Water Bowls For Dogs

COLLAPSIBLE DESIGN: Convenient collapsible design for saving space, simply stretch and fold away,which are good for traveling,hiking,camping. PORTABLE & CONVENIENT: The collapsible dog bowls are great pet travel bowls, lightweight and easy to carry with climbing buckle. It can attach to belt loop, backpack, leash or other locations.Suitable for outdoor acitivies.They also can be used as indoor dog / cat food bowl. DURABLE & SAFE : These dog bowls are made of high quality silicone , odorless, durable and friendly. SIZE: 5.1 X 3.5 X 2.1 inch ( 5.1*3.5*2.1 inch), small sized bowl holds up to 12 fluid ounces of water or 1.5 cups of pet food. Please note: Small collapsible dog bowls suitable for small puppies, dogs.Large sized bowls for medium to large dogs. EASY TO CLEAN: Dishwasher safe, in order to reduce unnecessary waste, these compact puppy food bowls can be rinsed or wiped clean after each use, and have a great longevity. Where you can use the collapsible travel pet bowl? - Indoor, as a normal pet bowl for food and water - Outdoor, for traveling, hiking, camping, walking, adventure, back packing. Easy to carry on backpacking, dog collar, pocket, purse, dog training leash, dog crate etc. How to use it ? - Simply stretch the collapsible dog bowl to use it, or fold it away after use. When your dog water bowl is totally stretched, the height will be 2.1 inches, collapsed can be reach to 0.5 inch. Product Feature: 1. Every Pet Water Bowl Comes with a carabiner to secure on belt, bag, or pet lead, perfect for travel dog / cat water / food bowl. 2.Essential travel items, travel dog bowl designed for travel specially, it can be used to hold water, dog food, snacks and so on. You can also use them indoor. 3. Made of high quality silicone material, the dog or cat portable travel bowls are health and safety to use for the pets 4. Suitable for Pet--Each bowl holds up to 12 fluid ounces of water or 1.5 cups of pet food, suitable for Small, Medium Dogs and Cats to store water and food when going outside. 5. The foldable bowls are easy to clean and dishwasher safe 6.There are 2 bright colors in one set, you can use them for different pets or one for food and the other for water. Package included: -2 x Collapsible dog bowls Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions.Thank you!