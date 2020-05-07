Homever

Slow Masticating Cold-pressed Juicer

🍊Best Gift!🍊【Easy and safe operation】Only few seconds, you can have a cup of juice with less pulp and foam. Featured with safety lock design and reverse(R) function, 150W motor - less than 60 decibels. 7 Upgraded Efficient Spiral System, 80 Rpm low speed masticating & grinding. Just enjoying a natural health and quiet life when making juice. 🥕【 90% more nutrition growth】Homever masticating juicer works at slow speed 80 rpm /minute, 7 segments spiral masticating extraction speed means no heat build-up and extracts up to 20% more juice and 30% more vitamins and minerals than other centrifugal juicers. This allows the juice to maintain its pure color and people absorb the most of the nutrition from the ingredients. Enjoy the pleasure of juicing. 🍇【Multi-purpose for Fruits, Veggies, Greens】Extract various of vegetables and fruits like celery, ginger, wheatgrass, leafy greens, carrot, apples, oranges, etc. All these functions makes the juice extractor a versatile machine that is worth investing in for a modern kitchen. 🥝【Quick and Easy to Clean】Quick to assemble and disassemble in 1 minute and easy to clean. All detachable parts are made of high quality TRITAN food-grade anti-oxidation materials(BPA-free), easy cleaning with a bonus brush or can be safely cleaned in your dishwasher. 🍎【Quality after-sales service】For Amazon customers, this product comes with 1-Month Free Trial & 2-Year after-sale Service, Lifetime Customer Service. Juicer using advanced technology, UL, ETL certification. We believe in our juicers and value our reputation as an expert about juicer.