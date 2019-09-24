Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Black + Decker
Slow Cooker, 7 Quart
$33.99
$28.75
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Slow Cooker, 7 Quart
Featured in 1 story
11 Fancy-Looking Kitchen Gadgets Under $100
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
LG
Lg Styler
$1799.99
from
Best Buy
BUY
SodaStream
Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker, White
$49.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Snoopy Grilled Cheese Maker
$38.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Hamilton Beach
Personal Single Serve Blender
$29.17
$16.88
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Black + Decker
Black + Decker
Single Serve Coffeemaker, Cm618
$19.98
from
Amazon
BUY
Black + Decker
High-capacity Lithium Handheld Vacuum In Black
$44.99
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
Black + Decker
Black & Decker Dustbuster Cordless Lithium Hand Vacuum
$49.99
$32.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Black + Decker
Slow Cooker
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Kitchen
Pyrex
11 Piece Glass Easy Grab Bake N Store Set
$33.79
from
Target
BUY
Lucentee
Meal Prep Containers Bento Lunch Box 7 Pack
$21.90
from
Walmart
BUY
Prep Naturals
Glass Meal Prep Containers With 2 Compartments
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Nummy
Glass Food Containers With Sustainable Bamboo Tops
$39.95
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Food & Drinks
Food Trends
24 Spiked Seltzer Brands To Sip On This Summer
Hard seltzer isn't exactly a new concept. We first started seeing cans of spiked bubbly water in summer 2016. Since then, however, the drink trend has
by
Olivia Harrison
Food News
Krispy Kreme Brings Back A Pumpkin Spice Favorite & Introduces A<...
While fall is technically still a couple of weeks away, that hasn’t stopped every food, beauty, and wellness brand from overwhelming us with their
by
Michelle Santiago...
Food & Drinks
Nick Jonas Launched His Own Tequila. It’s Sustainable & Just As F...
Nick Jonas has had a lot of major celebrity milestones this year. He broke the internet with his wedding to Priyanka Chopra, he and his brothers reunited
by
Sarah Midkiff
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted