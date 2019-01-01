Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
Zara
Slouchy Z1975 Jeans With Darts
$49.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
High-waisted wide leg pants with front pleats. Five pockets. Washed effect. Front zip and metal button closure. MODEL HEIGHT: 5’ 10” (177 cm)
Need a few alternatives?
Pilcro and the Letterpress
Patchwork Slim Boyfriend Jeans
$150.00
$59.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Levi's
Dad Jeans
$98.00
$68.60
from
Shopbop
BUY
J.Crew
Slim Boyfriend Jean In Seacoast Blue Wash
$128.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
J.Crew
Slouchy Boyfriend Jean In Tinted Indigo Wash
$128.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Zippered Sequin Dress
$119.00
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Voluminous Crop Top
£59.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Woven Cable Knit Vest
$49.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Sequined Velvet Dress
$89.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Jeans
Levi's
Wedgie Fit Women's Jeans
$98.00
$58.99
from
Levi's
BUY
Levi
Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
£95.00
from
Levi's
BUY
promoted
Torrid
Bombshell Skinny Jean
$79.50
from
Torrid
BUY
Gap
Mid Rise True Skinny Jeans In Sculpt
$79.95
from
Gap
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted