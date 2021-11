Abercrombie and Fitch

Slouchy Belted Wool-blend Dad Coat

$240.00 $168.00

Buy Now Review It

At Abercrombie and Fitch

Our new wool-blend dad coat in an oversized, drop-shoulder fit, that's roomy through the sleeves. Features a longer length, on-trend belt closure, oversized collar and lapel, cozy interior lining and pockets.