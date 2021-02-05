H&M

Slouch Straight High Jeans

$49.99

Conscious Lee x H&MNew Arrival Lee x H&M. Relaxed-fit, 5-pocket jeans in denim made from an organic cotton, recycled cotton, and Refibra™ lyocell blend. High waist, zip fly with button, and straight legs, one with a large hammer loop. Pockets with Lee’s classic reinforcing X-stitches. Cork appliqué at back of waistband and small fabric appliqué in recycled polyester on one back pocket. Thread made from recycled polyester. Denim manufactured without environmentally harmful chemicals in an energy-saving, water-efficient process. Size The model is 176cm/5'9" and wears a size 4 Fit Loose fit Composition Cotton 65%, Lyocell 35% Sustainably sourced materials Recycled cotton 45% Tencel™ Refibra™ lyocell 36% Organic cotton 19% Art. No. 0964664001