Paper Source

Sloth Pencil Valentine Card Kit

$24.95

Buy Now Review It

At Paper Source

Let your friends and classmates know how much you like hanging out with them with our fun Sloth Valentine's Day kit. These Valentines are printed, pre-cut and easy to assemble! Kit includes: pre-cut shapes, googly eyes and pencils. Tools Needed: glue stick, pen or marker. Kit Makes: 24 valentines measuring approximately 7 1/2" h x 5" w. Skill level 1; Beginner ages 3+ Buy this kit plus two other exclusive Paper Source paper kit activities in our new Kids Creativity Box!