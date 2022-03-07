Sloong

Y2k Smiley Face Pearl Choker Necklace

$12.69

Buy Now Review It

Smiley Face Necklace: The New Y2K Style, and the necklace is made from a variety of materials. It has a strong summer style and is a perfect Bohemian style necklace. Making a simple but interesting statement, perfect for everyday wear will make you charmer and interesting, beautiful and attractive. Hypoallergenic & Safe Material: Chains Length: 15.7"; Extender 1.97". Weight: 0.3oz. Alloy material, nickel-free, Lead-free, Cadmium-free and Hypoallergenic. It does not cause damage to sensitive skin. Thin chain, created a unique look for your outfit. Finished with a big lobster clasp, easy to put on or take off. Usage Occasion: Classic retro style, express your own personality, you can wear it to attend birthday, party, wedding, feast, engagement, anniversary, festival celebration etc. Meet your needs and show your charm, become a crowd focus. Meaningful Gift: Come with a delicate gift package. It's a great ideal gift for your wife, girlfriend, boyfriend, mother, daughter, sister, family on birthday, Mother's Day, Valentine's Day, anniversary, Christmas and so on. Quality Guarantee: If at any point you are not satisfied with our personalized jewelry, simply write us a message and we will refund your purchase or send you a replacement within 24 hours. We will make it right for you even if you contact us a few months after the purchase.