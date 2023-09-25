Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Abercrombie & Fitch
Sloane Tailored Pant
$90.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Abercrombie & Fitch
Need a few alternatives?
Quince
Ultra-stretch Ponte Straight Leg Pant
BUY
$39.90
Quince
Banana Republic
Skinny Sloan Pant
BUY
$90.00
Banana Republic
Reformation
Mason Pant
BUY
$178.00
Reformation
Theory
Treeca Pant In Good Wool
BUY
$195.00
Theory
More from Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Tuckable Easy Turtleneck Sweater
BUY
$80.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Genuine Leather Moto Jacket
BUY
$380.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Relaxed Cargo Pant
BUY
$39.99
$90.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise Dad Jean
BUY
$39.99
$99.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
More from Pants
Quince
Ultra-stretch Ponte Straight Leg Pant
BUY
$39.90
Quince
Banana Republic
Skinny Sloan Pant
BUY
$90.00
Banana Republic
Reformation
Mason Pant
BUY
$178.00
Reformation
Theory
Treeca Pant In Good Wool
BUY
$195.00
Theory
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted