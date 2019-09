SLMD

Slmd Skincare Salicylic Acid Cleanser - 4.2 Fl Oz

$24.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Whether you need to unclog your pores or soothe active acne, SLMD Skincare Salicylic Acid Cleanser will treat your face right, morning and night. The main ingredient, Salicylic Acid, is gentle but effective in clearing away the dead skin cells, dirt, and bacteria responsible for clogging your pores and leading to blackheads and whiteheads. This face wash will gently exfoliate your skin without leaving it feeling dry or stripped - just clean and refreshed.