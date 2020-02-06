SLMD Skincare
Slmd Skincare Bp Body Wash – 7.5 Fl Oz
$34.99$29.74
At Target
No matter what kind of acne you’ve got, SLMD Skincare BP Body Wash has your back. And chest. And shoulders. And anywhere else. Its strength comes from Benzoyl Peroxide - an acne fighting powerhouse that dives deep into pores to attack Propionibacterium acnes, or the invaders that cause inflammatory breakouts on the body. Formulated into a cleansing gel with a blend of soothing and healing ingredients, it’s strong enough to manage body acne and quell inflammation, but gentle enough for everyday use. Your bacne won’t stand a chance.