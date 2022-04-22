Slip

Slip Silk Pillowcase

$89.00 $71.20

Slip pure silk products are made using their proprietary blend of silk called slipsilk. This luxurious, hypoallergenic sham protects delicate facial skin and hair from the scratches, creases, and tugs caused by standard cotton, reducing split ends. Additionally, their proprietary blend of silk is designed to absorb less face cream, which keeps your skincare products, on your skin (where they belong)! About Slip In 2003, Fiona Stewart was prescribed acne medication that resulted in extremely sensitive skin and thinning hair. Her dermatologist suggested that she sleep on a silk pillowcase. Unable to find one, Stewart sourced the best silk she could find and wrapped it around her pillow - the improvements to the health and radiance of both her hair and skin were so dramatic, she never looked back. The following year, Stewart and her partner Justin Dubois officially launched SLIP: the first silk pillowcase to be branded and marketed as a beauty product. Developed and refined for over ten years, the brandâs signature slipsilk provides the ultimate combination of shine, thickness, softness, and durability for their line of pillowcases, sleep masks, and more. Pure silk Fits standard pillow inserts Machine wash Australia