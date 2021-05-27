Fenty Beauty

Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick

SHEER COLOR. FULL-ON SHINE. MOISTURE-LOCK COMFORT WITH EVERY SWIPE. Give it to me quick: An ultra comfortable sheer lipstick with the perfect amount of nourishing color and shine, available in 10 universal, easy-to-wear shades—no mirror needed. Tell me more: Slip into something a little more comfortable with Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick. Like your favorite pair of jeans, Slip Shine is the everyday staple you can’t live without—ultra-comfortable, perfect for day or play, and lowkey sexy without even trying. Clinically proven to lock in moisture, this lightweight, nourishing lipstick is infused with pomegranate butter to instantly condition your pout with lip-smoothing comfort in just one swipe. Born in 10 easy-to-wear shades, from best-of-the-best nudes to unexpected shimmer pops, this sheer lipstick is your go-to for when you want to look good without doing the most. Just swipe it on and go—no mirror, no problem. Shiny, buildable, and with a creamy texture you’ll want to apply again and again, Slip Shine instantly delivers pouty, fuller-looking lips your boo can’t help but kiss. Fenty Beauty is 100% cruelty free. Fill weight: 2.8g/.098oz