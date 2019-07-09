A slip-on deck shoe with Vans' classic Off the Wall outsole.Durable canvas uppers (unless noted in color name) for long lasting wear.Padded collar and footbed for supreme comfort, fit, and superior shock absorption.Cotton drill lining for excellent breathability and extra comfort.Die-cut EVA insert for added support.Vulcanized construction:• Slimmed-down profile offers a flexible feel.• Gum rubber outsole with signature waffle tread provides superior grip and boardfeel.Imported. •Canvas upper.•Textile lining.•Textile insole.•Rubber outsole.•Imported.Product measurements were taken using size Men's 9.5, Women's 11, width Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size.Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.Measurements: Weight: 14 oz.