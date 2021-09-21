Nili Lotan x Target

Slip Dress

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 27% Recycled Polyester, 70% Polyester, 3% Spandex Garment Length: Midi Fit: Casual Fit Garment Style: Sleeveless, Pull On Neckline: V Neck Total Garment Length: 50 Inches Pockets: No Pocket Garment sleeve style: Sleeveless Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82637603 UPC: 195994256738 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-2721 Origin: Imported Description Get a great go-to dress for any occasion with this chic Slip Dress from Nili Lotan x Target. Featuring an easy pull-on fit with adjustable spaghetti straps and a stylish V-neckline, this effortlessly elegant navy blue slip dress makes a perfect pick for leisurely weekend days and nights out alike. The lightweight fabric construction features a slightly shiny look and a hint of stretch for a comfortable fit with flawless drape, and the casual-fit midi-length dress also has a side slit so you can walk and move easily. Whether you wear it solo or style as part of a layered look, it makes for a classic and chic piece you'll reach for again and again. Exploring the tension between high and low, designer Nili Lotan brings her sophisticated, minimalist approach to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. By blending European simplicity with ’70s Americana cool, Nili creates pieces as versatile as they are timeless.