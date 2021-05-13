Steve Madden

Slinky Black Sandal

£65.00

At Steve Madden

Steve Madden Slinky Sandal Black | Go for that '90s style wearing the SLINKY. These versatile fabril platform sandals can be dressed up or down to complement any look! Style them underneath a jeans for a tough look or under bare legs for those summer vibes. Color: Black Material upper: Fabric Size recommendation: We would recommend you to order your own size. Platform height: 5.5 cm Closure type: Open Article number: SM11000289-04004-001