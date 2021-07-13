Sanuk

Sling St X Grateful Dead™

$50.00

We’ve banded together again with the GRATEFUL DEAD™ for a rockin’ new set of special-edition Sanuks—starring their iconic 13-point lightning bolt and custom tie-dye prints, plus the unmatched comfort of supremely high rebound, Soft Top Foam midsoles (made eco-consciously with 20% repurposed algae). And on this tour, these Grateful Dead sandals are kickin’ premium leather footbeds, soft, two-way stretch straps, and jute cloth outsoles. It’s the jam.