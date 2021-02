SPANX

Slimplicity High Waist Mid-thigh Shorts

$68.00 $34.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Details These lay-flat shorts shape the tummy and thighs while boosting the rear. Fit: this style fits true to size. Top sold separately. - High rise - Mid-thigh cut - Shaping technology - 4-way stretch construction - Breathable wicking - Lined gusset - Imported