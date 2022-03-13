United States
Freck Beauty
Slimelight
$28.00
At Freck Beauty
Formulated with a complex of essential minerals that help balance and energize skin, SLIMELIGHT Multi-Mineral Hologram Highlighter is lightweight, long wearing, and comfy af. Loaded with unique HD pearls that shift color at every angle for multi-dimensional blinding luminosity, this ultra creamy formula blends effortlessly into skin and makeup.
