Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Yew Yew
Slime Half Circle Pipe
$68.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Yew Yew
Exclusive color collaboration with Coveteur. Ceramic smoking pipe Designed in NYC and made in Portland 2.5" L x 1.25" H x 1" W
Featured in 1 story
Your Ultimate 4/20 Gift Guide
by
Michelle Li
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Print Club Boston
#5 Screenprint
$100.00
from
Print Club Boston
BUY
DETAILS
Threshold
Elemental Ocean Round Stoneware Serving Bowl
$21.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
CB2
Vase
$16.95
from
CB2
BUY
DETAILS
John Derian
Peas In A Pod Couple Mini Tray
$66.00
from
Catbird
BUY
More from Yew Yew
DETAILS
Yew Yew
Pipes
$68.00
from
Yew Yew
BUY
DETAILS
Yew Yew
Blush Half Circle Pipe
$68.00
from
Yew Yew
BUY
DETAILS
Yew Yew
White Half Circle Pipe
$68.00
from
Yew Yew
BUY
DETAILS
Yew Yew
Yew Yew Pipes
$68.00
from
Yew Yew
BUY
More from Décor
DETAILS
Opalhouse
Zebra Woven Rug
$149.99
$134.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
Lulu & Georgia
Lemon Wallpaper
$225.00
$112.00
from
Lulu & Georgia
BUY
DETAILS
Terrain
Geometric Outdoor Rug
$98.00
$69.95
from
Terrain
BUY
DETAILS
Paddywax
Cedarwood & Moss
$22.00
$18.70
from
Paddywax
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted