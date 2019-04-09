Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorDécor
Yew Yew

Slime Half Circle Pipe

$68.00
At Yew Yew
Exclusive color collaboration with Coveteur.  Ceramic smoking pipe Designed in NYC and made in Portland 2.5" L x 1.25" H x 1" W  
Featured in 1 story
Your Ultimate 4/20 Gift Guide
by Michelle Li