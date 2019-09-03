Skip navigation!
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
H&M
Slim Strap Handbag
$34.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Handbag in faux leather with a zip and two adjustable handles at top. Two inner compartments, one with zip. Size 5 1/2 x 10 1/2 x 12 1/2 in.
Featured in 1 story
Why The “Mom” Bag Is An Everyday Essential
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Matt & Nat
Von Satchel
$140.00
from
Matt & Nat
BUY
DETAILS
pacsafe
Citysafe Cx Anti-theft Slim Laptop Brief
$99.95
from
Zappos
BUY
DETAILS
Coach X Peanuts
Sac
$664.39
from
Colette
BUY
DETAILS
Maiyet
Peyton Large Tote In Cocco/driftwood
$1850.00
from
Maiyet
BUY
More from H&M
DETAILS
H&M
Tote-bag Backpack
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Pleated Wrap-front Skirt
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
H&m+ Jacket
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Shoulder Bags
DETAILS
Treasure & Bond
Campbell Leather & Suede Bucket Bag
$199.00
$99.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Time and Tru
Albina Satchel
$22.97
from
Wal-Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Form Bag
$235.00
from
Everlane
BUY
DETAILS
Universal Thread
Bucket Hobo Handbag
$29.99
from
Target.com
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
