Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
promoted
H&M
Slim Straight High Jeans
$39.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
5-pocket, slim-fit jeans in thick, washed denim. High waist, zip fly with button, and straight legs. Cotton content is partly recycled.
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
H&M
Slim Straight High Jeans
$39.99
from
H&M
BUY
promoted
H&M
Slim Mom High Ankle Jeans
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
Jordache Vintage
Vintage Women's Betty Crop Jacket
$19.98
$9.66
from
Walmart
BUY
Violeta By Mango
Girlfriend Marina Jeans
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
More from H&M
promoted
H&M
Dress
$19.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Crocodile-patterned Boots
$59.99
from
H&M
BUY
promoted
H&M
Small Shoulder Bag
$19.99
from
H&M
BUY
promoted
H&M
Crocodile-patterned Boots
$59.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Jeans
promoted
H&M
Slim Straight High Jeans
$39.99
from
H&M
BUY
promoted
H&M
Slim Mom High Ankle Jeans
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
Jordache Vintage
Vintage Women's Betty Crop Jacket
$19.98
$9.66
from
Walmart
BUY
Violeta By Mango
Girlfriend Marina Jeans
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted