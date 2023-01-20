Zero Jet Lag

Slim Rolling Laundry Hamper

$27.99 $22.99

Buy Now Review It

【HEIGHTEN & WIDEN SIZE】 The updated laundry basket allows you to pack more clothes than before,at least 3 to 4 more clothes.so you don't have to go to the laundry room often.Refer size：16"×8.5"×25" Wheel height：2" Capacity：62L / 13.6gal 【CLEAR & SIMPLY 】With a transparent window, you do not need to go through of piles before you find what you are looking for. Save time, just peep through the "window” and see if to open. 【PU HANDLE & WHEEL DESIGN】Comfortable PU handle allow you to easily move a dirty laundry basket.The wheels under the hamper make it easy to transport. 【STURDY & STABILITY】Oxford cloth is very sturdy ,so it is easy to care. A PE board in the bottom is good for stability. Apply to be used in apartment, home, college, nursery and so on. 【NOTICE】Plastic Windows may be wrinkle and fragile, don't scratch with hard objects.If you have any question please contact us via e-mail.