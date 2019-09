COS

Slim Ribbed-jersey Leggings, Sizes Xs-l

$45.00 $23.00

Buy Now Review It

At COS

Made from finely-ribbed stretch cotton with a comfortable jersey quality, these leggings have a layered elastic waistband in a contrasting colour. A slim, close fit, they have seamed panels for shaping effect and they are finished with decorative flatlock stitching at the hem.