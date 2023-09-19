Banana Republic

Slim Refined Stretch Cargo Pant

$120.00

Buy Now Review It

At Banana Republic

Utility with a twist, this cargo pant is crafted using a luxurious and softly structured fabric, enhanced with advanced stretch for a refined look and feel. SLIM FIT: High waisted, slim through hip and thigh, tapered leg. Ankle length. Zip fly with hook and bar closure. Removable belt. Front, back and side cargo pockets. Pleated detail at the cuff. Unlined. #746693