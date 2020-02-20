LOFT

Slim Pocket Skinny Jeans

$79.50 $38.16

STYLE #513172 This pair is made from 7% certified recycled polyester (equivalent to two recycled plastic bottles*!) Introducing denim with extra slimming and stretchy pockets - that magically hold you in for an irresistibly flattering finish! Expertly designed with premium mills to smooth, lift, fit and flatter in all the right places, our denim is so soft and stretchy you’ll never want to take it off. Front zip with button closure. Belt loops. Five-pocket styling. *Based on 500 ml water bottles. • Skinny: slim and streamlined, with a close-fitting leg from hip to hem • Mid rise • Full length • 10" rise with 26 1/2" inseam Available in: Blue Fabric & Care • 91% Cotton, 7% Polyester, 2% Elastane • Machine Washable • Imported